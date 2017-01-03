Ford nixes Mexico plant, plans to add 700 jobs in MI





FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — Ford is cancelling plans for a new plant in Mexico and will add hundreds of jobs in Michigan to build electric, autonomous vehicles.

Company CEO Mark Fields made the multi-million dollar announcement during a brief news conference Tuesday.

Fields said his company will invest $4.5 million in 13 new electric vehicles, produced over five years. He said Ford will add 700 jobs at Michigan’s Flat Rock plant.

Ford also nixed its plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico. However, the company still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant.

President-elect Donald Trump has been pressuring Ford to keep production of the Focus in the U.S.

“Ford’s made a promise to me. And hopefully at the beginning of the year they’re going to honor that promise about something they’re going to do that’s very big. And they’re going to do it in Michigan, not in Mexico. And it’s going to be great. Totally great,” Trump said during a Dec. 9 speech at the DeltaPlex in Walker.

However, a high level source told NBC News that Trump had nothing to do with Ford’s decision to expand in Michigan.

MORE: Ford sources claim Pres.-elect Trump was not involved with Ford's decision to expand production and hire more employees in US. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) January 3, 2017

The new lineup of electric vehicles will include two police cruisers and Transit custom hybrids, available in Europe in 2019, Fields said. Ford also plans to make a small SUV with a range of 300 miles and a gas-electric hybrid version of the F-150 pickup.

