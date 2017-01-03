Free year supply of Chick-fil-A up for grabs at grand opening

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s first Chick-fil-A is rewarding the first 100 adults in line for its grand opening next week.

The Chick-fil-A located near the M-6 exit for Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township is scheduled to open around 6 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Chick-fil-A will host a First 100 party in the restaurant’s parking lot 24 hours before the grand opening. The first eligible 100 adults in line will win a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals.

The event is open to residents, ages 18 and older, in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. They must also bring identification. If more than 100 people are at the restaurant when the line officially opens at 6 a.m. on Jan. 11, a drawing will be held to pick the first 100.

Chick-fil-A says its First 100 celebration has given away nearly $31 million in free food over the past 13 years.

Chick-fil-A is expected to open two other restaurants in West Michigan in February, including one on 54th Street near US-131 in Wyoming and one in the 6200 block of S. Westnedge Avenue in Portage.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission is also expected to discuss plans for a new Chick-fil-A location at the CenterPoint Mall off of 28th Street on Jan. 12.

