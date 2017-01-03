Get involved with The January Series at Calvin College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The New year is here and one thing West Michigan always looks forward to this time of year is The January Series at Calvin College. This series features free lectures from some of the brightest minds of our time. Check out the video above for a preview from Kristi Potter, director of The January Series.

The January Series

Calvin College

January 4 – 24, daily at 12:30PM

Covenant Fine Arts Center Auditorium

Watch Live at Remote Webcast Locations

calvin.edu/january-series/remote-locations

Listen Live @ livestream.com/calvin-college/tjs16audio

