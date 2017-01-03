Grand Rapids police release 2016 murder case statistics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- Grand Rapids police were just as busy investigating murders in 2016 as the year prior.
According to new statistics released Tuesday by the Grand Rapids Police Department, its detectives handled 10 confirmed murders in 2016. Investigators are still trying to determine if two other shootings were homicides.
Police investigated 10 murders in 2015. In 2014, the rate hit a 50-year low, with six murders in the city.
Grand Rapids murders
2016: 10 cases*
2015: 10 cases
2014: 6 cases
2013: 17 cases
2012: 16 cases
2011: 17 cases
*- not a final count
In 2016, murder victims were more than twice as likely to be male than female. The seven male victims included Stroy Pittman, Mark Toliver, Scott Morton, Kenneth Kirkwood, Brice Jackson, Joseph Banks and Juwan Boykin. The three female victims included Diana DeYoung, Jeanne Huntoon and Rosemarie Reilly. Two of the female victims were killed in murder-suicides; police said Huntoon’s murder was random.
Of the ten confirmed murders, eight victims died from gunshot wounds. The remaining two victims died from stab wounds.