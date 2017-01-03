Grand Rapids police release 2016 murder case statistics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- Grand Rapids police were just as busy investigating murders in 2016 as the year prior.

According to new statistics released Tuesday by the Grand Rapids Police Department, its detectives handled 10 confirmed murders in 2016. Investigators are still trying to determine if two other shootings were homicides.

Police investigated 10 murders in 2015. In 2014, the rate hit a 50-year low, with six murders in the city.

Grand Rapids murders

2016: 10 cases*

2015: 10 cases

2014: 6 cases

2013: 17 cases

2012: 16 cases

2011: 17 cases

*- not a final count

In 2016, murder victims were more than twice as likely to be male than female. The seven male victims included Stroy Pittman, Mark Toliver, Scott Morton, Kenneth Kirkwood, Brice Jackson, Joseph Banks and Juwan Boykin. The three female victims included Diana DeYoung, Jeanne Huntoon and Rosemarie Reilly. Two of the female victims were killed in murder-suicides; police said Huntoon’s murder was random.

Of the ten confirmed murders, eight victims died from gunshot wounds. The remaining two victims died from stab wounds.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

