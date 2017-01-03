Greenville public safety chief, ex-wife accused of $113K fraud

Related Coverage Greenville mayor stands behind chief despite fraud charge

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Greenville Department of Public Safety director and his ex-wife are accused of bilking an insurance company out of more than $100,000, according to court records obtained Tuesday by Target 8.

Mark Reiss and Christine Reiss, are charged with health care fraud — felonies that carry up to four years in prison. An affidavit to obtain the warrant against Mark Reiss alleges that the pair defrauded Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for $113,000 over 15 months.

Reiss and his ex-wife divorced in August 2014 after 15 years of marriage. He’s accused of illegally allowing her to stay on his health insurance, which is paid for by the city.

Blue Cross Blue Shield complained to Michigan State Police last May, state police said.

The arrest warrant affidavit says the chief admitted knowing his ex-wife was using his insurance.

Reiss became Greenville’s chief in 2013 after years as an officer in Grand Haven. Greenville city officials defended the chief, saying they were blindsided by the charges.

Target 8 could not reach the chief for comment, but City Manager George Bosanic said he plans to plead not guilty.

The chief is on vacation until Jan. 13, the date he is scheduled to be arraigned in Montcalm County District Court. Bosanic said he’s not sure what will happen to Reiss’ job status after that.

“This has never happened in the past, so I’m not sure,” he said.

In the meantime, the department’s deputy chief is in charge.

“There should be no concern about the level of service the Department of Public Safety is giving,” the city manager said.

The state Attorney General’s office appointed the Kent County prosecutor to handle the case against the chief, who is free on a $10,000 bond.

His ex-wife was arraigned Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

