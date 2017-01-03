Listen up: Doctors release new guidelines for earwax

(WOOD) — Regular ear cleaners, drop the cotton swabs: experts say you should scale back your hunt for earwax.

The new recommendations come from the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

The list includes six practices to avoid, including over-cleaning your ears, as well as putting cotton swabs or other small objects in your ear to clear out wax.

>>PDF: 11 Dos and Don’ts of Earwax

“It’s quite easy to abrade or scratch the skin in the ear canal, which can lead to a pretty nasty infection. There’s also a risk that you can actually rupture or penetrate the eardrum, which can lead to really terrible problems as far as hearing and balance issues,” said Dr. Seth Schwartz of the American Academy of Otolaryngology

While some believe people ear candling is a safer alternative, doctors called it an unfounded “fad” that can also hurt your eardrums.

The American Academy of Otolaryngology said earwax is a naturally occurring substance that protects the ear canal and it doesn’t need cleaning away unless is causing a problem or in the way of a doctor’s examination.

