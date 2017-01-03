Local company delivering fresh groceries to your door

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – With the ease and convenience of online shopping, it’s no surprise that grocery delivery is becoming very popular all across the country. There’s only one West Michigan based business that offers this service. In the video above, eightWest introduces viewers to Doorganics.

Doorganics is a Grand Rapids-based, locally owned and run organic grocery company that delivers the freshest food possible from local and organic farms right to your doorstep, year-round. Their focus is on local but they also pride themselves on an extensive offering of certified organic produce from other growing regions in the offseason. If you’re looking for a simple way to create more time around the table eating real food, Doorganics is the answer. They provide a variety of options from small to large baskets of fruits and veggies.

