Mom wanted daughter hospitalized before threats to mosque

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of the woman who allegedly threatened to blow up a mosque in Kentwood says her daughter is mentally ill.

Kari Moss, 33, is facing a felony charge of false threat of terrorism after allegedly demanding money and threatening violence at the At-Tawheed Islamic Center on East Paris Avenue on Monday.

Her mother, Charlotte Steigenga, said she tried to get her daughter help weeks before the incident, but the mental health system failed her.

“I know it could have been prevented,” Steigenga said. “Kari is very bright and now she knows the system — what to say and what not to say. But I believe if she was put in the hospital against her will, everything that we are witnessing on camera and in pictures at the mosque Monday morning would have not happened.”

Moss has been living with her mom since she was diagnosed as bipolar and schizoaffective seven years ago.

“Something changed in Kari,” her mom said.

She said that when Moss was in her 20s, she became very serious, aggressive, intense and had trouble following conversations. Since then, her mother said she kept a close eye her and tried to get her help, but hit road blocks.

Weeks before the threat at the mosque, she said, she knew Moss was about to do something dangerous.

“We have been begging since the second week in December for help for Kari,” she said.

Two weeks ago, she petitioned for Moss to be admitted to the hospital. Moss went in but was quickly released because doctors said they didn’t have a reason to hold her.

Then, on Saturday, Steigenga called police when Moss showed signs of hurting herself. Steigenga said police showed up, but couldn’t do anything because Moss refused help.

“They (the police officers) were nice as they can be, but they walked away and Kari left,” Steigenga said.

Moss left the house frustrated with her mother. That was the last time her mom saw her until her daughter showed up on the news accused of threatening to blow up the mosque. Thankfully, she was unarmed and no one was hurt.

“One of the main problems is if you have a loved one that is an adult and they say, ‘I don’t want anyone in that family to know about my care,’ your hands are tied until that person hurts themselves or someone else. And this cannot be. Something has to change in America with our mental health system,” Steigenga said.

When Moss is on her medications, she is a kind, talented, bright young woman, her mother said. She is fluent in French and a published poet — but her mother says that left on her own, will she can become dangerous.

Steigenga hopes laws change before someone else is hurt.

“It cannot wait,” she said. “It is a matter of life and death.”

