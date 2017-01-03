Overall crime down in Detroit; homicides up slightly

DETROIT (AP) — Preliminary figures show non-fatal shootings, carjackings and robberies dropped last year in Detroit, while the number of homicides increased by seven.

Statistics released Tuesday to The Associated Press also reveal that aggravated assaults, burglaries and larcenies also were down in 2016.

Rapes were up by 27 and vehicle thefts jumped by about 500.

Police Chief James Craig says Detroit is “continuing to make steady progress” in cutting overall crime in the city. He credits increased officer morale and community support as contributing to the lower numbers.

Detroit reports 302 homicides in 2016, compared to 295 the year before. There were 332 committed in 2013.

Fewer than 960 non-fatal shootings occurred last year. The 382 carjackings in 2016 were 150 less than the year before and down 400 from 2013.

