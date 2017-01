KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man’s body was discovered in Kentwood on Monday aftenroon.

The Kentwood Police Department says that the body was found around 4:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of 52nd Street SE, between East Paris Avenue and Wing Avenue.

The cause of death is not yet known. Police say an autopsy is planned.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police say they are still investigating and asked anyone with information to call 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

