Probation for another man caught on camera by vigilante

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was confronted on camera by a West Michigan vigilante seeking out sexual predators won’t spend any more time in jail.

Dan Barnes was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation and 60 hours of community service. He was also sentenced to one day in jail with credit for one day served.

Barnes was among several men featured in videos posted to Zach Sweers’ YouTube Channel, “Anxiety War.” While pretending to be a teenage girl online, Sweers had arranged meetings with the men, allegedly for sex. When they showed up, he confronted them, camera rolling. After he turned the videos and records of online conversations over to Grand Rapids police, seven of the men were charged.

Most of those men have already taken plea deals or been found guilty and been sentenced. None of them have been sentenced to further time behind bars.

Sweers was sued by two of the men in the videos, but those lawsuits have since been settled.

Authorities have told Sweers to stop trying to catch predators because it is dangerous and said they won’t prosecute any more cases based on information he gives them.

All of the video confrontations have been removed from Sweers’ YouTube channel.

