Senior tutor program gets results, boost from Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The wisdom of the past is helping some metro Grand Rapids elementary school students reach a brighter future.

Kent County’s Senior Neighbors program recruits tutors for the AARP’s Experience Corps and pairs them with students in Grand Rapids and Wyoming schools to help with reading comprehension and retention. The program is unique in both focus and consistency.

It has done more than just improve reading scores at Grand Rapids’ North Park Montessori — it has also given 74-year-old Kai Carrigan a renewed sense of purpose.

“I love these kids. I really love seeing them bloom. I love seeing them fit in and not being in trouble because they were acting out,” said Carrigan, who along with her late husband began volunteering at North Park in 2012.

Three times a week, she and two other volunteer tutors at North Park spend half an hour with kindergarten through third-grade students from households where, more often than not, books and reading aren’t family activities. The kids in the program aren’t up to their grade levels when it comes to understanding the words they read and retaining that information.

“If children aren’t reading at level by the time they’re in third grade, the proportion of them that drop out is huge,” Carrigan said.

The program has been a big success since it began in 2006. 75 percent of the students in the program have improved to the appropriate reading level or beyond. Additionally, 95 percent of student participants have improved attendance and the kids in the program have fewer behavioral problems.

“Some of the children we see, that’s the most time any adults spend with them one-on-one, so we’re important in their lives,” Carrigan said.

“Kari’s not just attached to the kids she works with, she is a focus and a force here in the building,” North Park Principle Robin Sorge said.

The program is about to expand. A recent $50,000 grant from the Meijer Foundation will allow Senior Neighbors to add seven more volunteers.

“I raised four kids, and those kids have turned out to be wonderful people. I’ve got two grandsons who are doing well,” Carrigan said. “I just want to share that with the rest of the world.”

