Student who had mastectomy undergoes 2nd surgery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan college student who underwent a double mastectomy a few weeks ago is battling an infection.

Kait Moore, 20, has the BRCA1 gene mutation, which meant there was an 87 percent chance she would get breast cancer during her life. Her mother and cousin previously died of breast cancer.

In early December, she told 24 Hour News 8 she decided to get the mastectomy because she thought it could save her life.

“I’m the one blessed with time on their side, so I definitely need to do something about it,” she said.

Moore’s surgery was Dec. 19.

She was allowed to go home for Christmas, but has been back in hospital for about a week after developing an infection.

Another surgery on Tuesday aims to stop that infection. Moore and her surgeon decided to swap out the implant that took the place of her breast tissue and flush the area out.

Moore belongs to a support group at Grand Valley State University created by her sister called BRCAn’t Stop Me. The group advocates for early detection and prevention of BRCA-related cancers.

It also set up a GoFundMe account to help Moore cover her living expenses while she’s recovering and can’t work.

