Teen accused of stealing iPads, gifts from GR family

Six brothers who have special needs used iPads as learning tools and for calming

Sarah Hurwitz and 24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Matthew Norman
Matthew Norman's mug shot from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids family now knows who is accused of stealing from their home twice before the holidays.

Matthew Norman, 17, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree home invasion.

He’s accused of stealing multiple iPads, a laptop and unwrapped gifts from the Alger Heights home of Adam and Yolande Lange in early December.

The Langes have six sons, all of whom have special cognitive and social needs and three of whom are on the autism spectrum. The Langes said the boys used the iPads as learning tools and to help them calm down.

Lange
The Lange family checks out iPads donated to them after Genius Phone Repair heard their house had been burglarized. (Dec. 13, 2016)

After 24 Hour News 8 shared the Langes’ story, community members and local businesses pitched in to replace the stolen items and install a free security system.

The Langes say they don’t know Norman.