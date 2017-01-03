Wayne State University releases list of words for revival

Related Coverage Michigan school releases list of banned words from 2016

DETROIT (AP) — Days after one Michigan university released its list of cliched words it wants to banish, another seeks to rescue a different batch from the linguistic brink.

Wayne State University on Tuesday released its annual Word Warriors list. It includes “mugwump,” referring to a person who remains aloof and independent, and “guttle,” meaning to eat or drink greedily and noisily.

The list, which is in its ninth year, consists of 10 words its keepers deem some of the English language’s most expressive yet neglected.

Lake Superior State University last week released its 42nd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness. It sought banishment of “bigly,” “echo chamber,” “historic,” “post-truth” and more than a dozen others.

Both schools accept nominations online.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

