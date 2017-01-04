AP Interview: Whitmer says she will ‘level’ with people

Related Coverage Whitmer files to run for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan needs a governor who will “level” with the people and propose solutions to provide them economic opportunity and a better education.

The former Senate minority leader told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview Wednesday that Michigan for too long has had leaders “who have failed … they haven’t been straight with the public.” Whitmer spoke a day after launching her campaign.

Second-term Republican Gov. Rick Snyder can’t run again in 2018 due to term limits.

Snyder frequently touts Michigan’s economic comeback after a decade-long decline, citing the addition of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Whitmer says “the real measure that matters is whether or not the families in any given county feel economically secure.” She says there’s a “huge gap” on that front.

