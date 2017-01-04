Body found in Kentwood identified

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a body found in Kentwood is that of a missing man.

The medical examiner said Wednesday the man found dead near 52nd Street is Willie Crawford.

Crawford disappeared from his home near Eastern Avenue and 52nd Street on Dec. 3. Relatives said he was partially blind and was in the beginning stages of dementia.

A pedestrian spotted Crawford’s body around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in a small ravine in the 3100 block of 52nd Street SE, between East Paris and Wing avenues.

The medical examiner’s office said there was no trauma to Crawford’s body and he died from exposure.

