Driver in crash that killed grandmother has extensive record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who police say ran a red light and caused a crash that killed a 65-year-old grandmother has an extensive record of driving violations.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s officials said Cameron Burrows, 41, was driving a pickup truck on 104th Avenue when he ran a stoplight and crashed into a car traveling on Chicago Drive Tuesday afternoon. Sandra Deboer, 65, was driving the car and was killed in the wreck. Her 10-year-old grandson, Gavin Deboer, was seriously injured.

Burrows’ driving record shows that he was cited in August of 2015 for disobeying a “traffic control device.” He was also cited in 2014 and 2015 for failing to stop within an “assured clear distance,” a citation often given to drivers who rear end another motorist. Burrows has also been cited for having open intoxicants in a vehicle, speeding and he has had his driver’s license suspended nine times since 2000.

He was convicted of a misdemeanor in 2005 for driving while his license was suspended.

Sheriff’s officials Tuesday said they weren’t sure why Burrows ran the red light. Officers said an investigation was ongoing and that reports would be forwarded to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Burrows was also seriously injured in Tuesday’s crash and hospitalized.

Hospital officials Wednesday morning reported that Gavin was in serious condition at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

