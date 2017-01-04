Ex-Rep. Courser to undergo competency exam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former lawmaker who was ousted from the state legislature in the wake of scandal involving an extramarital affair with another representative has been ordered to undergo a competency examination before his trial for perjury can begin.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Ingham County Circuit Court Judge William Collette ordered the exam for Todd Courser during an unrelated motion hearing on Wednesday.

The spokesperson went on to say the judge ordered the exam sua sponte — which means he did it on his own without a request from the Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case. The court order did not list a reason for the examination.

In a text message to 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday, Courser called the exam “stupid” and said the judge ordered it because he had “read some article that said I was a danger to myself and others.”

Courser is accused of perjury, a 15-year felony, related to an attempt to cover up an illicit affair with former fellow representative Cindy Gamrat of Plainwell. Courser, of Lapeer, resigned from the House of Representatives after news broke that he spread a false story of having sex with a male prostitute in an effort to cover up the affair.

Gamrat was forced to resign to resign from the House. Misconduct charges against her were later dismissed.

In addition to perjury, Courser was also charged with a count of misconduct, but Judge Collette dismissed that charge in November.

He is expected back in court for another hearing on Jan. 25. His trial is scheduled to start Feb. 13.

Courser’s full text message:

“Yea[h] it’s stupid and apparently the judge read some article that said I was a danger to myself and others and so he is taking it on himself to order a couple competency examine and the real story of course will be buried by the media is that the judge has now backtracked from last month where he said if they didn’t turn over the evidence he would dismiss the charges and is now all of a sudden not requiring the AG to turn over the 1 million plus documents that the AG has been hiding for over a year (they gave us 300 emails from staff to constituents and said that’s all they have – it’s an absolute lie and we have provided to the court documents to prove the evidence is in the hands of the AG which includes emails, texts, illegal audio recordings both in the state house and elsewhere, hundreds of attachments and forensics downloaded from ten plus devices some of which were used by house employees in the extortion action against me by the staff the house just paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to.”

