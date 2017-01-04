Grand Rapids security firm now using body cams

Related Coverage KDPS Chief Hadley: Body camera investment is worth it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The head of a Grand Rapids security company says he’s begun equipping security workers with body cameras as they continue to do more police-type work.

Charlesbrook Protection Services CEO Ryan Woodford says the move is all about innovation.

“We decided that it was going to be best for our clients, best for our employees, and best for the public,” Woodford told 24 Hour News 8. “The benefits are for everybody and they’re pretty significant.”

Woodford, who started Charlesbrook Protection in 2015, says he sees value in the body cams, not only for what they capture but for what they prevent.

“When [members of the public] see the red light come on, people know that they’re filmed, people know that there is going to be accountability for their actions,” said Woodford. “It probably stops more than we’ll actually find.”

Woodford says the body cams also help hold his staff accountable.

He says whether or not the cameras are used is up to the clients. He offers their use at no additional charge.

The only downside of the cameras is cost, Woodford said. He said he’s paid $300 for each of the camera’s he’s purchased so far.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

