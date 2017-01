GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The red-hot Grand Rapids Griffins stayed that way Wednesday night, beating the Iowa Wild.

Playing at home at Van Andel Arena, the Griffins won 6-5.

They have now won seven of their last eight games.

The Griffins next play the Charlotte Checkers at home on Friday.

