Kent County reveals plan to control landfill methane

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County officials say they’re doubling the methane collection system at the old Kentwood Landfill after the potentially dangerous gas seeped outside the landfill’s borders.

The Kent County Department of Public Works plans to add nine more gas wells and a second flare to collect and burn off the migrating methane gas from the 45-acre site.

County officials say they’re working with an engineering firm to finalize where each well should be installed. The system expansion will begin in the first quarter of 2017.

Methane is nontoxic and dissipates quickly in the open air, but it can be flammable when trapped in a building.

The Kent County DPW says it is offering free methane testing to the 150 homes within 1,500 feet of the landfill’s western side. Residents within that boundary can request free testing by contacting the Kent County DPW at 616.632.7920.

Since August, eight residents have requested the tests. DPW Director Dar Baas said all of those tests came back negative for methane. However, because conditions can change as residents open their windows during winter, the county is offering return visits to tested homes.

The Kentwood City complex closest to the complex is also tested regularly; so far, all those tests were negative for methane.

