Kentwood mosque threat suspect claims religious discrimination in jail

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ada Township woman charged with making a false threat of terrorism against a Kentwood mosque says she’s innocent.

Kari Moss wore a headscarf as she declared her innocence during her arraignment in a Kentwood court Wednesday. Moss, 33, was arrested Monday, after allegedly claiming she was armed with a weapon while demanding money from visitors of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center on East Paris Avenue.

“She indicated if she doesn’t get it, she’s going to kill somebody or explode somebody or something,” said Islamic center chairman Ali Matwalli.

Matwalli said the center also received a threatening email under a different name Moss sometimes uses.

Moss’ mother said her daughter is mentally ill. She said she tried to get her daughter help weeks before the incident, but the mental health system failed her.

Moss has been living with her mom since she was diagnosed as bipolar and schizoaffective seven years ago.

In court Wednesday, Moss said she was waiving her right to a lawyer and would represent herself. Moss told the court she relies on religion more than a lawyer.

Moss also spoke out about her treatment in jail.

“I’m in solitary confinement in jail,” she said. “It is inhumane… a lot of religious discrimination.”

A representative from the mosque asked the judge to set a high bond for moss because he was worried about future harm. The judge set Moss’ bond at $500,000.

Moss remains in the Kent County Jail awaiting her preliminary hearing. If convicted on the felony charge, Moss faces up to 20 years in prison.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

