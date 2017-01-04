Learning to “do it yourself”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) There’s a lot going on at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes show this weekend! If you’re someone who likes to “Do It Yourself”, and may be looking to learn something new, there are workshops happening all weekend long. For a preview, we have Joel Ruiter from Home Repair Services.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show has made waves in West Michigan as one of the must-attend during expo season.

Check out the video above to see the new surprises and old favorites of the Remodeling and New Home Show. Attractions include the Idea House, Top Ten New Home Products, and HBA Expert Panel.

Show times:

January 6 – noon-9pm

January 7 – 10am-9pm

January 8 – 11am-5pm

Tickets:

Adults: $9

Children (6-14): $4

Buy tickets here

