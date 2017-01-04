Lowell closes Robert E. Lee showboat

facebook_send_button]

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell has closed its iconic showboat due to safety concerns.

The Robert E. Lee was closed to the public Wednesday. It was built in 1979, and the city said in a release that it has “outlived its expected lifespan.”

“The Robert E. Lee’s long history and tradition in the community has made this a very difficult decision.”

A meeting about how to rebuild the showboat is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Lowell City Hall.

The Robert E. Lee is the fifth showboat to be docked in Lowell. It’s involved in events like the Riverwalk Festival, Lowell Showboat Sizzlin’ Summer Concerts, Lowell Christmas Festivities and Santa on the Lowell Showboat.

