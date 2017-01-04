Macy’s closing 100 stores, including 4 in Michigan

Related Coverage Sears at Woodland Mall, Kmart in Muskegon to close

(WOOD) — Four Macy’s stores in Michigan are permanently closing in a series of company cuts expected to cost 6,200 jobs.

Macy’s announced 68 of the 100 stores it plans to shutter Wednesday, according to CNBC.

On the list is the Macy’s at Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek. CNBC reports the store opened in 1983 and employs 51 associates.

Also on the chopping block is the Macy’s in Lansing, Westland and the Eastland Center in Harper Woods. All four Michigan stores are slated to close by the end of 2017.

CNBC reports Macy’s shares dropped more than 9 percent Wednesday following the announcement and a reported slump in holiday sales.

The retailer’s announcement came the same day Sears Holdings Corp. announced it was shutting down 26 Sears stores and 78 Kmart stores.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

