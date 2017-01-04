MI ranked 2nd for most miserable winters in U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan beat out Alaska for most miserable winters in a national ranking by Thrillist.

Michigan landed in the second spot for states with the most miserable winters followed by Alaska in third.

Thrillist noted Michigan’s long winter season which usually starts well before Thanksgiving and stretches past Easter, as well as the state’s lack of sunshine.

“The ceaseless cloud cover begins in October, and envelopes the state in a daily sense of gloom that only worsens when the apathetic sun slouches below the horizon at quarter-to-five,” wrote Thrillist Deputy Editor Bison Messink.

“You scrape off your car, then get stuck in traffic as the cars ahead of you gawk at the SUV that has slid into the ditch. You actually look forward to a proper snowfall, just to cover the dirt,” said Messink. “Winter in Michigan is a miserable, miserable time.”

Minnesota earned the top spot for its large amounts of snowfall and well-below freezing temperatures.

