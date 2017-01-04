New health setback for Kalamazoo shooting survivor Abbie Kopf

Abbie Kopf
An December 2016 courtesy photo of Abbie Kopf with her pet pig, Snuffles. (Abbie Kopf's Recovery/Facebook)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A new set of health problems have cropped up for the youngest survivor of the deadly Kalamazoo shooting rampage.

Left: Abigail Kopf. Right: Tiana Carruthers. (Undated courtesy photos)
“She is not doing very well,” states a Facebook page dedicated to Abbie Kopf’s recovery. The page says the 15-year-old is experiencing speech issues, memory loss and hypotension, which means her blood pressure is very low.

Abbie is still waiting to get a replacement plate for her skull, which was shattered by a bullet during the Feb. 20 rampage that killed six people. Abbie and Tiana Carruthers survived the shooting, but both have undergone multiple surgeries and therapy.

Top, left to right: Judy Brown, Barbara Hawthorne and Mary Jo Nye. Bottom, left to right: Mary Lou Nye, Rich Smith and Tyler Smith.
This isn’t the first setback for Abbie. In June, infection forced doctors to remove the plate reshaping her skull. In August, she underwent another surgery to repair an incision that wasn’t healing properly.

Abbie Kopf, Vickie Kopf, kalamazoo shooting rampage
Abbie Kopf with her mother, Vickie, before undergoing surgery on June 13, 2016.

Abbie is expected to get the new plate sometime this month. The recovery Facebook page says this surgery “will be a lot more intense than the last one,” with a scalp rotation and skin graft from her thigh to cover the plate.

Once the plate is back in, Abbie can stop wearing the helmet and — at some point — rejoin her classmates at Harper Creek Community Schools.