New health setback for Kalamazoo shooting survivor Abbie Kopf

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A new set of health problems have cropped up for the youngest survivor of the deadly Kalamazoo shooting rampage.

“She is not doing very well,” states a Facebook page dedicated to Abbie Kopf’s recovery. The page says the 15-year-old is experiencing speech issues, memory loss and hypotension, which means her blood pressure is very low.

Abbie is still waiting to get a replacement plate for her skull, which was shattered by a bullet during the Feb. 20 rampage that killed six people. Abbie and Tiana Carruthers survived the shooting, but both have undergone multiple surgeries and therapy.

This isn’t the first setback for Abbie. In June, infection forced doctors to remove the plate reshaping her skull. In August, she underwent another surgery to repair an incision that wasn’t healing properly.

Abbie is expected to get the new plate sometime this month. The recovery Facebook page says this surgery “will be a lot more intense than the last one,” with a scalp rotation and skin graft from her thigh to cover the plate.

Once the plate is back in, Abbie can stop wearing the helmet and — at some point — rejoin her classmates at Harper Creek Community Schools.

