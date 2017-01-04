Nonprofit renovates houses to shelter homeless youth





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit has been renovating an abandoned house in Grand Rapids and is now preparing to move a group of young people who are in need.

Well House bought the abandoned house back in 2015 and began working on renovations last year.

Maintenance and sustainability supervisor Travis Vanluyn, who is the man behind the renovations, gave 24 Hour News 8 a tour of the house Wednesday.

“When we first came in the house, it was filled with garbage from the people that had lived there before,” Vanluyn said.

Well House had to then replace the crumbling walls, restore the original hardwood flooring and remodel the kitchen and bathrooms.

Now inside the house, which is nearly finished, pictures hang on the walls to show how much of a disaster it was before the renovations.

Once it’s completed later this month, it will be home to five to eight tenants between 18 to 24 years old and a house parent, who will live in the house to give guidance. Rent will be $275 per month.

“I hope it helps them to accomplish what they are after and that they have a safe place to stay,” Vanluyn said.

The new tenants will also consult with a housing specialist who will help them with finding a job and schooling.

“It’s really important to have a home like this that can have the support to kind of walk alongside the teen and the youth as they grow and achieve and set goals for themselves,” said chief operating officer Erin Crison.

Well House hopes the home serves as a safe place for young adults to learn to get back on their feet, while honoring those who put in the work to help them.

“Just respect all the work that has gone into the house and try to leave it the way it was for the next person,” Vanluyn said.

In 2015, the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness said there were roughly 1,000 homeless youth in the city. About half of those were parents.

“It might be that there is poverty in the family and the whole family has experienced homelessness in the past. It could be issues of abuse and neglect,” Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness program manager Jessica Vail said.

Well House owns 13 house in Grand Rapids. They are currently taking applications for tenants and housing specialists on their website.

