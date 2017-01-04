Pickup hits tree off I-96; 1 hospitalized

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday after his pickup slammed into a tree west of Nunica.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-96 west of 120th Avenue in Crockery Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Cahl was westbound on the highway when he tried to pass another vehicle on the inside lane and lost control of his pickup. The truck slid off the icy road and down an embankment before hitting a large tree.

Cahl and his passenger, Alyssa Meyers of Muskegon, were pinned in. They had to be freed by Crockery Township firefighters.

Cahl, 20, was taken to Hackley Hospital. Meyers, 18, was not hurt.

Crash on I-96 near Nunica View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Firefighters on the scene of a crash along I-96 in Crockery Township. (Jan. 4, 2017) Firefighters on the scene of a crash along I-96 in Crockery Township. (Jan. 4, 2017) Firefighters on the scene of a crash along I-96 in Crockery Township. (Jan. 4, 2017) Firefighters on the scene of a crash along I-96 in Crockery Township. (Jan. 4, 2017) Firefighters on the scene of a crash along I-96 in Crockery Township. (Jan. 4, 2017)

**Photos courtesy the Grand Haven Tribune.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

