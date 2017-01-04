Police: 3 dead following wrong-way crash on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — Michigan State Police say three people have died following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 75 in Detroit.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened early Wednesday along southbound I-75, near the I-94 exit, and at least one of the vehicles burned.

According to police, two other people were taken to hospitals for treatment. NBC-affiliate WDIV-TV in Detroit says one of them is in critical condition.

UPDATE: MSP crash reconstructionist has determined that a wrong way driver has caused crash on I75. We have also downgraded injuries to 2 pic.twitter.com/aw6AimTGdu — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 4, 2017

Police say the freeway was reopened around 7:40 a.m. after being closed for several hours as police were on the scene.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

