Police: 3 dead following wrong-way crash on I-75 in Detroit

The Associated Press and 24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
Police on scene of deadly crash on I-75 in Detroit. (Courtesy WDIV/Jan. 4, 2017)
Police on scene of deadly crash on I-75 in Detroit. (Courtesy WDIV/Jan. 4, 2017)

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — Michigan State Police say three people have died following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 75 in Detroit.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened early Wednesday along southbound I-75, near the I-94 exit, and at least one of the vehicles burned.

According to police, two other people were taken to hospitals for treatment. NBC-affiliate WDIV-TV in Detroit says one of them is in critical condition.

Police say the freeway was reopened around 7:40 a.m. after being closed for several hours as police were on the scene.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.