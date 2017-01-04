Police: 3 dead following wrong-way crash on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — Michigan State Police say three people have died following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 75 in Detroit.
Police say the two-vehicle crash happened early Wednesday along southbound I-75, near the I-94 exit, and at least one of the vehicles burned.
According to police, two other people were taken to hospitals for treatment. NBC-affiliate WDIV-TV in Detroit says one of them is in critical condition.
Police say the freeway was reopened around 7:40 a.m. after being closed for several hours as police were on the scene.
Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.