Police: Missing man’s death ruled drowning

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The death of a 38-year-old man whose body was found on a beach near St. Joseph has been ruled a drowning.

The body of Dilbag Singh was found Sunday at Glenlord Beach in Lincoln Township, south of the city of St. Joseph. Authorities are awaiting toxicology reports, which could take several weeks.

Authorities had been looking for Singh, 38, since he was reported missing since Dec. 30. The next day, they found his car in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive, near Lake Michigan.

His body was found about three miles south of where his car was discovered.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

