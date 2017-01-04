Sears at Woodland Mall to close

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials with Sears have confirmed that the location at Woodland Mall will close its doors for good.

Employees at 26 Sears stores across the country were notified of the closure Wednesday. The stores are slated to close this spring.

Sears cited financial performance of the closing stores as the reason for them being shut down.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation,” company officials said in a statement. “Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around.”

Sears has been a fixture at Woodland Mall since the mall opened in 1968. Mall officials declined to comment on specifics following closure but promised “exciting” plans in the works for the large space that will be vacated.

The Sears location at the RiverTown Crossings Mall in Grandville is not slated for closure.

Also Wednesday, 78 Kmart stores received notice that they would be closing, including the store on Apple Avenue in Muskegon.

That announcement is on top of a late December announcement that 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears stores were slated for closure.

Company officials did not immediately respond to questions about the number of employees impacted.

