Senate to take up Betsy DeVos nomination next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOOD) — West Michigan philanthropist Betsy DeVos is expected to face the political gauntlet next week as the U.S. Senate holds her confirmation hearing.

DeVos was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Secretary of Education. Trump called DeVos “a brilliant and passionate education advocate” when he announced his pick on Nov. 23.

Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor & Pensions will make their own judgement about DeVos. Her hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., according to the Senate’s website.

If DeVos’s nomination is approved by the committee, the Cabinet decision will move to the full Senate for a vote after Trump’s inauguration.

DeVos could face an obstacle in the Senate: Democrats are threatening to require up to 30 hours of debate for as many as eight nominees, including her.

Nominees are very occasionally voted down by the Senate. The last time that happened was John Tower in 1989, who was President George H.W. Bush’s first pick for defense secretary. He then chose Dick Cheney for defense, and the rest is history.

More commonly, Cabinet picks who receive unfavorable reviews on Capitol Hill “voluntarily withdraw” to avoid embarrassing votes or damage to the new president.

The Senate needs at least 51 votes to confirm a nominee. Unless Republicans have serious reservations, they will have more than enough votes, despite Democrats’ objections.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

