New Michigan law requires midwife licensure

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Midwives in Michigan will need a state license before helping women give birth under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The bill enacted Wednesday requires midwives to obtained informed consent from patients and to establish patient-specific protocols for transfer to a physician or hospital if needed.

The state will consult with a new Michigan Board of Licensed Midwifery to write rules for the administration of prescription drugs and medicines. The state estimates that about 45 people will apply for a midwife license initially.

Would-be midwives will initially pay a $450 application processing fee along with $200 annually. The application fee will drop to $75 once total revenue exceeds $23,000.

Snyder says the law will help better protect pregnant women and their babies.

