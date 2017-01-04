Teen killed when falling tree hits truck in Cass County

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager is dead after a falling tree landed on the pickup truck he was riding in, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday on M-40 south of Harvey Street in Porter Township, southwest of Three Rivers.

Authorities say 52-year-old Michael Rinehart of Lansing was northbound on M-40 when the tree fell, seriously damaging the pickup truck’s cab and killing his passenger, 16-year-old Nicholas Hewitt of Lansing.

After the tree fell, Rinehart’s pickup truck veered off the roadway and hit multiple trees.

Rinehart was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Authorities say both victims were wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

