Prosecutor: Man arrested in 2015 homicide of pregnant woman

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to the 2015 homicide of a pregnant woman.

Christopher Howard, 19, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Dominique Deshay Oneal, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Oneal, 21, was stabbed multiple times in the stomach on June 24, 2015 at an apartment in Muskegon Township. She was six months pregnant, and her unborn child did not survive.

Hilson said police received new evidence last week that led them to Howard and he was found Tuesday.

“This has been a long two-year process. I can’t thank the Muskegon Township Police Department enough for their continuing efforts to try to determine who murdered this young woman, who was pregnant at the time,” Hilson said.

