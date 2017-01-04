Weather as art: Afghan tracks Grand Rapids temps





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell mother spent each day of 2016 creating a “temperature blanket.”

Sharon MacDermaid said she spent between 30 and 45 minutes each day crocheting the afghan — she estimated more than 200 hours over the course of the year. Each day, she added a row of yarn, the color of which represented the high temperature of that day in Grand Rapids. The end result is a visual representation of Grand Rapids’ temperatures in one blanket.

“Where we started in January, the light blue is the 30s, and then the 40s are dark blue. And then we would go to greens, then the light green and the yellow and then the orange and then the reds,” MacDermaid showed 24 Hour News 8.

She pointed out one line of yellow surrounded by blue and green.

“This is my favorite row of the whole blanket because it was a record high in Grand Rapids that day of 61 degrees on Feb. 19th, so it’s winter with one little stripe of spring down the middle,” she said.

MacDermaid said she’s working on a plan to create another temperature blanket this year.

