2 arrested after fleeing police in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in custody after fleeing police in Grand Rapids Thursday night.

Grand Rapids police say when officers tried to pull over a vehicle that had been reported stolen, the driver sped off.

The vehicle then almost crashed into a house in the 1800 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE near Johnston Street SE. Grand Rapids police say their officers were not in pursuit at the time of the crash.

Two suspects ran away from the scene. Police set a perimeter and brought in a K-9 unit.

The two individuals, who are believed to juveniles, were taken into custody a short time later.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

