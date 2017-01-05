1,200+ without power in Ottawa Co. Thursday night

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,200 residents are without power in Ottawa County Thursday night.

A majority of the outages are now in the Zeeland area with more than 1,000 Consumers Energy customers without power. Earlier Thursday night, more than 5,000 people in Georgetown Township had their power restored.

Consumers Energy currently has crews out investigating out caused the outage. They have an estimated restoration time of 10 p.m., but they say the time may change depending on the cause of the outage.

24 Hour News 8 will be calling Consumers Energy throughout the night until power is restored. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

