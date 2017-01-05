Amber Alert for Missing Detroit Girl

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Detroit Police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Zyairra Adams Thursday Morning.

Police say Zyairra was abducted from a home by 32-year-old Tyrice Adams, also of Detroit.

The pair was last seen traveling in a green Cadillac DeVille being driven by a black man. Authorities are not sure who he is at this point.

Police believe both men have rifles.

Family members first reported Zyairra missing Wednesday morning. She was last seen wearing a pink Mickey Mouse jacket.

Police say the man should be considered dangerous. If you see the car or the suspects, call 911 immediately.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

