Authorities investigating after body found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Calhoun County are investigating after a body was found in Springfield Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to the scene after a body was discovered on 5th Avenue near 30th Street around 11:45 p.m.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a white man, but they have not identified him yet. However they do know the victim is not Robert Barroso, who went missing in December.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force are helping in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County sheriff’s detectives at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

