Consumers Energy warns of planned power outage in Kent County

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of Kent County homes and businesses will lose power Saturday as arctic air continues to grip the area.

The scheduled outage will begin around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and is expected to last no longer than 30 minutes. However, Storm Team 8 expects temperatures to drop to 7 degrees between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

>>Storm Team 8: Weekend forecast

Consumers Energy says the temporary outage is necessary for crews to safely repair transmission equipment at the electrical substation near 68th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. The utility company says the upgrades will help Consumers Energy “maintain reliable service.”

Consumers Energy says the interruption will affect about 2,400 customers in portions of Gaines Township and Kentwood, who live roughly a mile east and west of Kalamazoo Avenue SE, from Christie Avenue SE south to approximately 100th Street SE.

Residents affected by the outage have already received notification postcards, however the outage time has since been delayed a half-hour to accommodate a business customer’s request.

If necessary, Consumers Energy will postpone the scheduled outage until 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

