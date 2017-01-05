Cotton Bowl official: Broncos represented ‘in a top-notch manner’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The people behind this year’s Cotton Bowl are commending Western Michigan University’s football team and fans.

Rick Baker, president and CEO of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association shared the following message Thursday:

An Open Letter to the Football Fans of Western Michigan:

On behalf of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association, we would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the fans of Western Michigan for following the Broncos to North Texas for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

We were proud to host Western Michigan for the first time in the Classic’s 81-year history. The Broncos were represented in a top-notch manner thanks to the thousands of brown and gold-clad fans that filled AT&T Stadium on January 2nd.

You should take pride in the student-athletes, Coach P.J. Fleck, Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard and President John Dunn. These tremendous people represented Western Michigan and the Mid-American Conference in a first-class manner.

We offer our congratulations to the Broncos for their tremendous accomplishments during their special 2016 campaign. The future of the Western Michigan football program is as bright as ever. Thanks for helping make the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic a success, and best of luck to Western Michigan in the year ahead.

Row the Boat!”