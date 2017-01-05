Charges expected in deadly 53-vehicle pileup on I-96

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Investigators say a driver traveling too fast for conditions on snow-slickened Interstate 96 in Michigan caused a December pileup that left three people dead.
WHMI-FM and the Livingston Daily Press & Argus report Livingston County sheriff’s officials say that they anticipate seeking a charge of reckless driving or moving violation causing death against the driver, who is identified as a Howell resident.
The county prosecutor’s office would decide and Prosecutor William Vailliencourt declined to speculate on whether such action would be taken.
The department has said 69-year-old Homer Leon Tew and his wife 62-year-old Theresa O’Connor Tew of Ann Arbor died after their vehicle was among 53 vehicles involved in the Dec. 8 pileup about 55 miles west of Detroit. Semi-truck driver 28-year-old Vitalii Stelmakh of Hollywood, Florida, also died.
