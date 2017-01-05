Fire starts at home using generator, kerosene heater





HOPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a generator and kerosene heater were being used at a home in Allegan County when it caught fire.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 2900 block of 18th Street near US-131 in Hopkins Township.

Deputies on scene told 24 Hour News 8 the homeowners didn’t have electricity and were using a generator and kerosene heater.

One of the residents woke up to crackling and saw flames. Two people and two dogs were able to get out safely. No one was injured.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in frigid temperatures. Heavy smoke was seen in the area.

NOW: I just spoke with police who tell me everyone made it out safe from this house fire in Hopkins. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/pvzK3UxlIY — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) January 5, 2017

