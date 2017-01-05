GRCC murder suspect ordered to stand trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of killing a woman in a random attack on the campus of Grand Rapids Community College has been ordered to stand trial.

At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Marcus Bivins was bound over to circuit court on an open murder charge in the beating and stabbing death of 34-year-old Jeanne Huntoon of Muskegon. His bond was also denied.

April 30 surveillance video from the GRCC parking ramp at Bostwick Avenue NE shows a man pacing around her body. Eventually the suspect – who police say is Bivins – dragged Huntoon’s body between some shrubs next to the parking ramp.

A witness caught sight of the suspect dragging Huntoon’s body and called police, who discovered her just after 2:45 a.m.

Bivins was arrested the day after the killing. According to court records, police say he confessed to the killing and said he would kill again.

Police said Huntoon and Bivins did not know one another and described the crime as “a random act of violence.”

Huntoon was one of three women killed in Grand Rapids in 2016, according to statistics released by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

