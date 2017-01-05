Kalamazoo man hit by vehicle, hospitalized

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle in Texas Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say 43-year-old Jason Cunningham was crossing South 9th Street near W. N Avenue when he was hit. Authorities say he was not using a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Cunningham was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo, remained at the scene. Authorities say they are not seeking any charges against him.

A portion of S. 9th Street was shut down for about 30 minutes during the investigation, but has since reopened to traffic.

