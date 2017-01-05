Learn how to design your dream home at Remodeling and New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes show this weekend! If you’re looking to learn something new, there are workshops happening all weekend long. For a preview, eightWest invited Leslie-Hart Davidson to talk about the exciting happenings this weekend.

Leslie is a professional interior designer from HDD Studios in the Lansing area and has been performing at home shows for more than a decade. She just published her second book and loves helping clients, readers and fans live better in their homes through good interior design. Both of Leslie’s books will be available for sale at the show after each seminar and are also available on Amazon. Check out her seminars: Friday 3 and 6 p.m., Saturday 1, 4, and 6 p.m., Sunday noon and 3 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show has made waves in West Michigan as one of the must-attend during expo season.

Check out the video above to see the new surprises and old favorites of the Remodeling and New Home Show. Attractions include the Idea House, Top Ten New Home Products, and HBA Expert Panel.

Show times:

January 6 – noon-9pm

January 7 – 10am-9pm

January 8 – 11am-5pm

Tickets:

Adults: $9

Children (6-14): $4

Buy tickets here

