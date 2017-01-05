Make a resolution to improve your home with UBU Home Furnishings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This time of year is all about resolutions to improve your life. UBU Home Furnishings is helping people get their homes ready for a brand new year. Check out the video above to see Rachael do some goal setting with the help UBU!

Right now is the perfect time for goal setting in your home because UBU is holding a New Year’s Sale this month. All items in the store are discounted.

Representatives from UBU will also be at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show this weekend. The fun kicks off Friday at noon and runs through Sunday.

If you’re interested in attending the show, you may want to stop by UBU first. They’re giving away ‘buy 1, get 1 freep admission vouchers.

UBU Home Furnishings is located in RiverTown Crossings Mall in Grandville.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

